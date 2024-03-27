Theodore Payne Foundation's ‘poppy-ular' Poppy Days Spring Sale is about to sprout

What to Know We're in the poppy zone as April approaches (though whether a big bloom is due remains unknown)

Fans of the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve are haunting the site these days, all to see if swaths of orange are appearing on the live feed

The Theodore Payne Foundation in Sun Valley is holding its annual Poppy Days Spring Sale on March 29 and 30; free, but do book your vehicle's spot ahead of time

It can feel like your first word of the day is "poppy" when the month of March begins to draw to its breezy conclusion, and maybe the last word, too.

And if you're mentioning poppies in the middle of the day and maybe even the middle of the night? You're not alone: Poppy people cling to a common hope, that there'll be an over-the-top April at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve.

Poppy Cam, the live stream found on the popular — or should we say "poppy-lar" — site is helping plenty of lookie-loos determine how the coming poppy bloom is faring; regular updates on the reserve's social pages also keep us clued into the developing scene.

As we await news from the Lancaster location, which is also a lovely remote spot where one can admire a host of seasonal wildflowers, we can turn our sights to Sun Valley and the Theodore Payne Foundation.

This is the blossom-boosting group behind the much-cherished Wildflower Hotline, a free service that's updated each Friday from March through June.

And on March 29 and 30? The foundation's Poppy Days Spring Sale returns, giving people the chance to peruse and purchase their own take-home poppies, as well as other native blooms.

It's a petite and potent poppy-bration, a two-day happening that draws wildflower lovers from around the region.

Important: You'll want to book a free spot before you go (a Poppy Day Reservation is good for one vehicle, keep in mind).

Will you soon have a miniature poppy field of your own? Let this be your inspiration: Save your spot at the Poppy Days Spring Sale in Sun Valley now.