Things to do this weekend: Cheer for the famous Hollywood Christmas Parade

What to Know The Hollywood Christmas Parade is set for Nov. 26 at 6 p.m.

The starry procession rolls along Hollywood and Sunset Boulevards as well as a segment of vine

It's the 91st anniversary of the long-running spectacular

Hollywood Christmas Parade: What were you up some nine decades ago, give or take? If you happened to be associated with this beloved procession, you were likely shining Santa's sled, practicing your high kicks, or getting ready for the gleeful show. It's happening again, as it always does the Sunday after Thanksgiving, on Hollywood and Sunset Boulevards and a short segment of Vine Street. Col. Paris D. Davis is the grand marshal while a number of celebrities, marching bands, and floats will add to the festivities.

Christmas on the Farm: Underwood Family Farms has become something of a nostalgic nexus for holiday fun, giving guests the opportunity to participate in an assortment of adorable activities, including visiting with the critters at the Animal Center. Starting on Nov. 24, the Moorpark spot will be about Santa and reindeer (on select dates), tree shopping, and sweet moments that feel straight out of another era.

Lighting of the Bay: Spying something fascinating out on the ocean's surface? That happens quite often, be it a sunning seal or an especially large clump of kelp. But on Nov. 24, the water near Newport Dunes will feature several sparkling "firs," trees made of lights. It's a spectacular vista, one that is enhanced by several on-shore diversions. The kick-off is big but the destination's Fire & Ice Festival will continue over many nights still to come.

Winter Fest OC: Costa Mesa is known for all sorts of amusements — it is, after all, the longtime home of the OC Fair — but when Thanksgiving concludes it is all about wintry wonders, from snow tubing to ice skating to toasty drinks. This multi-night festival also features entertainment, music, and other details that speak to the celebratory side of the season. Feeling the spirit? Don your mittens and turn your sled in the direction of the OC Fair & Event Center.

Enchanted Forest of Light: We're moving into the first full weekend of this Descanso Gardens delight, which debuted the Sunday ahead of Thanksgiving. The evening outing features all sorts of shimmering artworks, from a large moon placed among the property's elegant old oaks to lights that make sounds when you step on them. The lanterns of the Japanese Garden are photo-ready favorites, as is the sea of glowing tulips just inside the entrance to the La Cañada Flintridge landmark.