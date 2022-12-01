Things to Do This Weekend: CicLAvia Visits South LA

What to Know Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CicLAvia: Our region's oh-so-huge, totally free, come-one-come-all, pedal/stroll/roll open streets spectacular just marked a dozen delightful years of community-cool events in October, but there's no resting upon any laurels. It is ready to roll into its last outing of 2022 with a sunny and/or sprinkly return to South LA on Dec. 4. (Indeed, it is a "rain or shine" event.) The route, which extends from Expo Park to Watts, will cover 7.25 miles, giving cyclists a chance to see several neighborhoods, stop at a local business for a snack, and connect with other riders.

Aquarium Holidays: Spying a diver happily glub-glub-ing beneath the waves is not an uncommon sight, but if that scuba enthusiast is rocking a Santa suit? Well, that's a different encounter. It's one you can enjoy at the Aquarium of the Pacific starting on Dec. 3 when Santa Diver returns to feed the sharks and delight onlookers. Decorations, otter feedings, and other wonderful, water-inspired happenings are on the schedule for much of December. Your aquarium admission is all that's required to see Santa Diver in aquatic action.

Season's Screamings: Ghostly tales and the yuletide are a tantalizing twosome, a pairing that has weathered the decades (and even centuries). So finding a full-on convention celebrating holly-covered horror? It's a monstrously merry mash-up that appeals to people who love a bit of peppermint-flavored fun swirled into their scares. The three-day expo, which runs from Dec. 2-4, takes place at the Pasadena Convention Center; actors, panels, experiences, and vendors will fill out the frightful festivities.

Exploring the Disney Universe: Disney devotees understand that much of the company's magic has been built on decades of delightful drawings, amazing theme park attractions, and sharing those experiences that uplift, inspire, and cheer. But getting to peruse the cels, costumes, and signs that enhance those qualities, and perhaps even bid on one? That's a rarer opportunity, but one that will be happening at Van Eaton Galleries in Studio City on Dec. 3 and 4. Hundreds of artifacts, including an animator's desk and vintage housewares, are on the block; take a look now.

Pasadena Holiday Look In Home Tour: Several Southern California neighborhoods boast abodes with character and history, and, on occasion? We get to "look in" at them, and enjoy seasonal decorations, all to help a great cultural organization. This Dec. 3 and 4 happening is supporting the Pasadena Symphony, and there is a quartet of historical homes, dotting various Crown City neighborhoods, to admire. Sweet: There's a pop-up boutique, too, if you'd like to start your shopping on the earlier side of December.