Things to do this weekend: Dine LA Restaurant Week is back for two deal-filled weeks

What to Know Dine LA Restaurant Week is Oct. 6-20

Hundreds of restaurants in dozens of Southern California cities will have specials

Lunch and dinner deals start at $15

Dine LA Restaurant Week: A bevy of memorable things pop up more than once on the annual calendar, but if you're talking about this fortnight-big feast-around, which returns twice during the year, you're talking dining specials galore. The prix fixe menus, which often feature two or three items, begin at $15 for lunch and dinner and so many neighborhoods and cuisine types will be spotlighted during the 2023 outing. The new Surfing Fox in Santa Monica will participate while timeless classics like the Dal Rae in Pico Rivera will play a palate-pleasing part. It all tastily commences on Oct. 6.

Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit: Several music-major, fashion-famous artifacts — including LL Cool J's red Kangol bucket hat — and other important items related to Hip-Hop will go on multi-month display at the Grammy Museum, beginning on Oct. 7. While the large-scale exhibition will honor the icons of the genre, visitors to the DTLA destination will also be able to try their hand at "DJing, rapping, and sampling" at a number of interactive stations.

San Gabriel Dumpling and Beer Festival: Get your ticket ahead of time for this popular Mission District food festival, which will welcome over a dozen brewhouses and many dumpling-dazzling eateries. Dumpling Dream, Manduyo, and Eagle Rock BBQ will all be at the evening festival, which is open to kids, too. But keep in mind that the beer garden is for guests 21 and older. The date? It's all adding dumpling goodness to our worlds on Oct. 6.

Pumpkins in the Pines: So you love finding nostalgic yuletide joy at SkyPark at Santa's Village but you just can't wait for the Christmas joy to start its twinkly run? Here's something to ho, ho, ho about: Starting on Oct. 7, the Lake Arrowhead-close attraction will feature all sorts of fall sights and delights, including pumpkins, treats, and more. This is a Saturday and Sunday kind of celebration, keep in mind, and advance tickets are recommended.

LABikeFest Fundraiser: Throw your kickstand down at Highland Park Brewery for this Oct. 7 "Pedal-Powered Party," a festivity that is all about supporting a "more Bikeable Los Angeles." A ticket is $25 which includes a beer or non-alcoholic libation. This is all happening near the Chinatown Metro station, so arrive by Metro and spend the midday gathering getting to know the cycling community.

Pictured: The Surfing Fox