Things to do this weekend: Dine LA begins, with a focus on fire relief

What to Know Dine LA Restaurant Week

Jan. 24-Feb. 7, 2025

"Each reservation supports wildfire relief"; LA Tourism is donating $5 per reservation to the American Red Cross; Banc of California will match, "raising the total donation up to $100,000"

Hundreds of restaurants will offer prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, starting at $15

Dine LA opens: Southern California's mega, mondo, meal-filled Restaurant Week — which actually unfurls over two weeks and pops up twice a year — is about community at its cuisine-cool core. So the fact that LA Tourism is raising money for fire relief with each reservation, and Banc of California will match up to $100,000, is only supporting that meaningful mission. Lunches and dinners are on the docket, with prices starting at $15; book your spot, and help out, now.

Fire relief fundraisers: So many cultural spots, movie theaters, and attractions will be helping both fire relief and recovery in the days ahead, including a charity Cruise-in at the Petersen Automotive Museum on the Miracle Mile Jan. 26. TCL Chinese Theatre is showing "Superman" from 1978 and "2001: A Space Odyssey" Jan. 25, with all proceeds going to the American Red Cross and other incredible organizations. And a Jan. 25 Bake Sale will raise funds for World Central Kitchen; head to Carla's Fresh Market for the yummy treats.

Festival of Human Abilities: The Aquarium of the Pacific's annual weekend-long festivity, "a celebration highlighting the creative talents and abilities of people with disabilities," features live music, dance performances, workshops, and more. The festivity, which will also offer audio tours and visitor guides in Braille, is celebrating its 22nd year at the Long Beach aquatic destination. Savor this celebratory event Jan. 25 and 26; your aquarium ticket covers your entry.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

David Lynch on the big screen: Several regional theaters will be screening David Lynch films in the days ahead, all to pay tribute to the filmmaker and his inimitable worlds of weirdness, intuition, and dreamlike magic. The Frida Cinema in Santa Ana will show "Inland Empire" Jan. 24-26 — Hollywood Boulevard makes a striking cameo, as well as other SoCal spots — while other spots, like Vidiots in Eagle Rock, have Lynchian pleasures coming up Jan. 30 and on select dates in February.

Uncorked LA: This vino-riffic celebration enjoys one of the most stunning settings in all of the land — beautiful Union Station — and all sorts of stylish sips, with dozens of divine wines making an elegant appearance. A new "Zero-Proof Lounge" will debut at the 2025 event, which raises a toast Jan. 25. Be sure to get your ticket in advance and note that the party is for 21+ attendees only.