A zingy ‘Zero-Proof Lounge' will debut at ‘Uncorked LA'

What to Know Uncorked LA

Union Station

Saturday, Jan. 25

5-9 p.m.

$73.44 and up

21+

Dozens of bubble-filled beverages and grape-based sips, all served in a storied and scenic setting?

If you're talking about a wine affair that is both stylish and celebrated, you may be talking about "Uncorked LA," one of our city's sippiest and swankiest soirées.

The evening affair, which will fancily fan out at Union Station Jan. 25, is synonymous with excellent vinos from around the globe. But something new is coming to the 2025 meet-up: the Zero-Proof Lounge.

Both non-alcoholic wines and craft mocktails will be served in the debuting area, with a bevy of intriguing spirit-free choices to peruse.

Party games, a photo booth, and DJ music will add to the dress-up to-do. And if you haven't done dinner when you arrive, here's something sweet (or, well, savory): A few food trucks will swing by the event.

The eats are sold separately, keep in mind.

As for the stars of the show, the wines in the spotlight? Over 100 different sips from points across California, and far beyond, will be featured at the festivity.

Tickets are still available for the happening, which marks the 10th anniversary of the popular wine-and-more gathering.