Things to do this weekend: Fall Harvest Festival at Underwood Family Farms begins

What to Know Fall Harvest Festival at Underwood Family Farms

Sept 30-Oct. 31; daily

Look for five themed weekends; weekdays are a little less busy; online tickets are required for weekends; tickets may be purchased at the gate on weekdays

Fall Harvest Festival: So many adorable autumn extravaganzas, the kinds that unfurl over a single weekend, are crowding our October calendar, but a certain mondo Moorpark spectacular lasts the entire month. It's the pumpkin-tastic, maze-fun, animal-adorable festival that has become synonymous with Underwood Family Farms. Each weekend has a homespun theme — Wild West Weekend is Oct. 21 and 22 — while the fresh-air activities are plentiful. Oh yes: There are new baby goats, too, to coo over. Advance weekend tickets? They're a must.

Shaqtoberfest at the Queen Mary: The famous and phantom-y landmark in Long Beach has long been a draw for Halloween lovers, including the basketball legend, a longtime fan of the haunting holiday. This attraction-filled fright festival is back for its second year, with fresh eeks, plenty of snacks, roaming monsters, a themed bar, a VIP area, and, oh goodness: The chance to go aboard the ship, which re-opened to visitors in early 2023 after a multi-year closure, for some eerie experiences.

Ohana Festival: Three music-marvelous days, an ocean-vibrant vibe, a mindful emphasis on conservation and the environment, and so many ultra-celebrated musicians and artists will take the stage for this music-packed party, one that will lift vibes and honor the planet. In the spotlight at the Doheny State Beach bash, which rocks from Sept. 29-Oct. 1? The Killers, Haim, Eddie Vedder, The Chicks, Foo Fighters, and Pretenders. Sweet: There are some Friday and Saturday tickets left heading into the weekend.

Oktoberfest at Grand Central Market: Accordions are sounding across the region, the sauerkraut is full of kick, and German beers? They're filling steins with foamy flavor. You can make your way to your favorite oompah spot in the weeks ahead, but do make time for a stop at this DTLA landmark, which is presenting its first-ever Oktoberfest. Weekend one was earlier in September; now the last and final event is ready to dance, dine, and find that Munich-style merriment on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Knott's Spooky Farm opens: The sizable startles began a week back when Knott's Scary Farm opened for its 50th season; now the gentler joys of fall will be on full and not-fearsome display at the Buena Park theme park. The Creepy Critters of Calico is always a fascinating and educational favorite, as are appearances by the PEANUTS gang and the trick-or-treating around the Ghost Town area. As for the Halloween Hootenanny? That's adding yee-haw spirit to the Timber Mountain Log Ride. This is a daytime to-do and included with your theme park admission.

"Trolls": If you heard six super-big trolls were visiting Southern California, you might ponder the sorts of places they'd like to call upon. Would they visit the ocean? A theme park? Somewhere else? As leafy luck would have it, all six of the Thomas Dambo "Trolls," which are created from reclaimed materials, will be stopping by the South Coast Botanic Garden over several fall weeks starting Oct. 1. These peaceful sculptures all have their own personalities, too. Admiring these fanciful figures is included with admission.