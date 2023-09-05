Six towering ‘Trolls,' all made from reclaimed materials, will visit this SoCal garden

What to Know "Thomas Dambo's Trolls: Save the Humans," a collection of six large-scale trolls made from reclaimed materials

South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes Peninsula

Oct. 1, 2023 through Jan. 24, 2024; included with general garden admission

Like so many legendary figures from folklore, the troll has things to do, missions to accomplish, other people — often other trolls — to see, and important tasks to complete.

That means you may not come across one of these colossal characters by happenstance, even if you spend a good deal of time roaming the lush forests of Norway.

But you are guaranteed to encounter six gargantuan visitors if you call upon "Thomas Dambo's Trolls: Save the Humans," set to begin its West Coast premiere at South Coast Botanic Garden on Oct. 1.

The outdoor artworks, all made from reclaimed materials, take their "Save the Humans" mission to happy heart: The artist hopes to "... inspire people to explore and create new adventures in nature while demonstrating that trash can be turned into something beautiful and unique," a purpose that aligns with the Palos Verdes Peninsula garden's unique location.

That location happens to be atop a sanitary landfill, making South Coast Botanic Garden "one of the first botanic gardens" to ever be situated in such a spot.

The trolls all boast names and personalities — Ibbi Pip is fond of erecting birdhouses — and a shared goal: aiding humans as they "learn how to live in harmony with the planet."

If you've ever met another Thomas Dambo-created Troll while traveling — there are dozens dotting the globe, from Denmark to Chile — you'll know that beholding one of these behemoths, one that possesses a gentle disposition yet urgent purpose, is something to remember.

And be inspired by. "Thomas Dambo's Trolls: Save the Humans" will be on view from Oct. 1 through Jan. 24, 2024.

Good to know? No climbing or touching is permitted, but getting close to these whimsical works for a deeper view is just fine.

For ticket information — the exhibit is included with general garden admission — stomp by the South Coast Botanic Garden site now.