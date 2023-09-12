‘Shaqtoberfest' returns to Long Beach with new haunts aboard the Queen Mary

What to Know Shaqtoberfest Halloween Festival at the Queen Mary

Sept. 28 through Oct. 31, 2023 (select nights)

Admission starts at $29.99

The area around the Queen Mary, the world-famous ocean liner that found a permanent home in Long Beach in 1967, has always bustled, staying as active as the ethereal spirits that are said to call the ship home.

So even when the landmark temporarily closed to visitors in 2020, you could still find festive happenings popping up around the location's spacious outskirts, including the popular Shaqtoberfest Halloween Festival in 2022.

The multi-night fall celebration, which was founded by iconic athlete Shaquille O'Neal, a devoted Halloween fan, took place just beyond the ship's hallowed decks, where the monster-packed mazes and outdoor scare scenes could find plenty of room.

Those much-loved Shaqtoberfest mazes are returning, as well as the other eerie sights 'n frights, but there is a new spin: Some of the festival is going aboard the Queen Mary.

The ocean liner reopened to visitors earlier in 2023, giving guests a chance to stay over in the spirited space. Tours, too, began again after a years-long closure, thanks to support from the City of Long Beach.

Now the expansive autumn party is expanding even further, with "New Scares and On-Board Access to the RMS Queen Mary."

"We are excited to come back bigger and scarier this year," shared the basketball legend. "I can’t wait to welcome fans on board The Queen Mary to experience what we cooked up this Halloween!"

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group has partnered with Shaquille O'Neal on the activities-filled event, which opens on Sept. 28.

"Complete with haunted trails, live entertainment, carnival rides, themed bars and cocktail lounges, VIP experiences, a VIP lounge sponsored by ThomasvilleTM, festive treats, and immersive horror-themed entertainment, Shaqtoberfest is southern California's ultimate Halloween Festival."

"Family-friendly hours with trick-or-treating will take place during the last three Sundays in October during which guests of all ages are encouraged to come dressed in Halloween costumes."

Tickets start at $29.99 and are available for purchase now.

Keep in mind that Shaqtoberfest happens on select nights; weekends will be busier, and the evenings close to Halloween, so be sure to purchase your entry soon if you'd like to head aboard the Queen Mary for all-new eeks of a frightfully fun and fanciful nature.