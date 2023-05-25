Things to Do This Weekend: Find Fun, Tunes, and Treats at the Free Fiesta Hermosa

What to Know Fiesta Hermosa in Hermosa Beach

Four entertainment stages, 250+ vendors, a food fair, and lots more

Free; May 27-29, 2023

Fiesta Hermosa: A supersized summer bookender that began over a half-century ago, this beach-breezy bash unfurls over several blocks. Four rocking stages dot those blocks, with a host of performers each day, while a carnival, food fair, and vendors galore — over 250 — fill out the free-to-attend festivity. Parking? How you'll attend this popular fest is something to think about beforehand. Check out the site for the music acts, foodie must-knows, and map.

Memorial Day: There are numerous places to honor those who served, from the 31st Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade on May 29 (the theme is "Saluting the Price of Freedom") to Fleet Week Los Angeles, which will feature stirring ceremonies, ship tours, concerts, and more. Find a list of regional Memorial Day gatherings on this page, from Riverside to Bell Gardens.

Garden Grove Strawberry Festival: Southern California is full of flavorful tradition, but one that's been around for a long and luscious time? The free cake-cutting event that helps open this four-day fruit-forward fiesta. The cake is strawberry shortcake — of course — and you'll want to be there at 6 o'clock for a slice. Rides, contests, and other berry-riffic activities will fill out the delicious to-do, which rolls from May 26-29.

MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street: When we play Monopoly, chances are good we're gathered around a table at home while squaring off with family members or friends. This spin on the game is something different, and delicious, and the spotlight? It's shining on the restaurants of Santa Monica's Main Street. Attendees at the May 27 event will spend MAINopoly money to sample snacks, there's a beer garden, and a chance to win big.

Corgi Nationals: Southern California is Canine Country, and finding a Fido-centered celebration only requires glancing down the street or around your neighborhood. But the hound-happy happening trotting at Santa Anita Park on May 27 is something special and especially smile-worthy: Corgis will don numbers and run fast, perhaps faster than you might expect these wee wonders to run. Dog-themed vendors will be there, and places to buy food and drinks, if you want to make a day of it.