Offbeat Pup Events, From Corgi Races to Comedy, Will Make May Merrier

What to Know The Corgi Nationals are running on Sunday, May 28 at Santa Anita Park

Stand Up for Pups Comedy Show is at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace on Friday, May 26

$12 online admission for the Corgi Nationals (the price goes up at the gate); $20-$25 for the Playa Vista comedy night

Dogs dash for all sorts of things — treats, kisses, the chance to bite at the water pouring out of a backyard hose — but rarely do we feel the need to stand up and cheer them on as they go.

Well, maybe if there are sloppy kisses and cuddly hugs involved, because any dog person knows those adorable acts are 100% cheer-worthy.

The canine-inspired cheers are sure to grow even louder, however, when Corgis dash fast at Santa Anita Park, all to enjoy the spotlight, some snuggles, and a few quality Corgi-pleasing snacks.

The quirky competition? Why it's the famous Corgi Nationals, which finds the ground-skimming Fidos sprinting as speedily as their sweet petite paws'll fly.

Adding to the upbeat mood of the May 28 merriment? A vibrant vendor village inspired by the Corgi fandom, carnival rides, and food for purchase.

You'll want to get your $12 ticket in advance or consider moving up to the $50 VIP experience, which boasts a few pupful perks (including a spot on the infield).

But before May's final Sunday can bark it up in Arcadia, there's another offbeat canine experience pupping up in Southern California, one that's all about helping dogs in need.

"Stand Up for Pups," the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace's popular comedy night, is back to wag a tail and coax smiles in Playa Vista on Friday, May 26.

A lively line-up of Lassie-loving laugh-bringers is festooning the evening event, which will give some much-needed support to the center's Extraordinary Care Fund.