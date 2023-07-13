Things to do this weekend: It's OC Fair time

What to Know The 2023 OC Fair twinkles from July 14 through Aug. 13 (select dates)

Advance tickets are required

Special happenings, like the $4 Taste of Fair Food events each Thursday, fill the fair's jam-packed calendar

OC Fair opens: "Happy Together" is the pump-up-the-joy theme of the 2023 celebration, and you'll see spirit-raising sights throughout the month-long festival, from cute animals to stacked-high sweets to all of those competitive crafts. We say "month-long" but note that the fair is open Wednesday through Sunday and advance tickets are required. Checking out the special weekly happenings and deals? You definitely should before setting out to admire the critters, concerts, and quilts in Costa Mesa. The opening date? Yee and haw: It's July 14.

Outfest Los Angeles opens: One of the planet's premier LGBTQ+ film festivals, Outfest will spotlight acclaimed filmmakers around the world through dozens of screenings, talks, celebrations, and ebullient events aplenty. "Aristotle & Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe" is the opening night gala film, while "Chasing Chasing Amy," the closing night selection, looks back at the 1997 Kevin Smith movie. Events will roll out at a number of locations, including the Orpheum in DTLA and the Directors Guild, so do double-check the grid before you go.

Bridge Party 2023: Colorado Street Bridge, that epic, stylish, Arroyo Seco-spanning landmark, will close to cars on Saturday, July 15 for an evening of live music, food trucks, historical splendor, a car show, and the chance to stroll along the center of the span in a leisurely fashion. Presented by Pasadena Heritage, the popular party observed a five-year hiatus, making the 2023 jamboree especially joyful. You'll need to purchase a ticket to attend; do so at the preservation organization's site now.

National Ice Cream Day: If you could drizzle a single day of the year in fudge, and add a dollop of whipped cream and one very glossy cherry, you'd likely choose July's third Sunday. For the third sundae, er, Sunday in July is all about scoopable sweets, new flavors, nut-studded giveaways, and chocolate-dipped cheer. And here's something to cheer: Ice Cream Alley will return to Smorgasburg LA for a multi-week run starting on July 16 while Old Pasadena will celebrate with specials and more. Nice: Dippin' Dots has a freebie afoot, too.

Find a pool to keep cool: Oh these triple-digit days; they're so toasty, and while we're craving ice cream, we're also looking to make a splash. Here's a guide showing several swimming pools around the area, while water parks like Knott's Soak City are staying busy throughout the scorching weekend. Prefer to tie on some ice skates? The Los Angeles Kings Valley Ice Center has a few public sessions on the calendar in the days ahead; just check the times.