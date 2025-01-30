Things to do this weekend: Lunar New Year festivities dance across SoCal

What to Know 2025 Lunar New Year celebrations

The Year of the Snake arrived Jan. 29; several places around town, including The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, will celebrate in the days ahead

A few major February events, including the LA Chinatown Firecracker, have been rescheduled for March due to the fires; check with your favorite annual event to see when it will take place

Lunar New Year: The Year of the Snake is here, and several spots will embrace the auspicious occasion with lion dancing, crafts, foods, and music. The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens will celebrate over two days — be sure to secure your ticket and garden reservation in advance — while a Feb. 1 Koreatown Night Market will feature AAPI vendors during a delicious late afternoon affair. The San Gabriel Lunar Lantern Festival will glimmer Feb. 1 and 2. And the Los Angeles Zoo will revel, lively and Lunar-ly, Feb. 1 and 2.

Skirball Cultural Center reopens: After temporarily closing due to the Palisades Fire, the museum will again welcome visitors with a free community day Feb. 2. The day will draw meaningful inspiration from the Jewish New Year of Trees, with events and activities, including guided strolls around the campus, that reflect the emotion of the moment; the spirit of "gratitude, healing, learning, and community" will be powerfully present.

Dance Camera West: Movement and the movies have long presented as a dynamic pair, something that this celebrated film festival has spotlighted over the last 25 years. Films centered by incredible dance performances will fill the Barnsdall Gallery Theater through Feb. 2, with 50+ short films from near and around the globe, and other treats, on the schedule. Tickets? They're "pay what you can."

Strawberry picking at Tanaka Farms: The recent rain means the pre-season strawberry bounty is looking lovely and lush at the Irvine farm, which has opened up reservations on select dates for its popular strawberry picking experiences. You'll definitely need to purchase your timed slot before you go, keep in mind. A tractor ride and a pound of strawberries are part of the juicy fun.

Festa dell' Amore opens: The Mission Inn & Spa is definitely known for a certain December dazzle — the Riverside hotel's holiday lights actually flicker on in late November each year and conclude in early January — but the destination's February decorations are beloved by many, too. It's all about the Valentine's hues, so think pink, red, and white lights, as well as room specials and drinks inspired by the holiday of love. The Festa festiveness will stay sparkly all February long.