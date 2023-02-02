Things to Do This Weekend: P-22 Celebration of Life

What to Know Saturday, Feb. 4 at noon; free live stream available

The ceremony "sold out" (tickets were free) quickly, but several places, including a number of Los Angeles Public Library branches, will host gatherings to view the live stream

The event will honor the mountain lion and how his life helped inspire a brighter future for urban wildlife

P-22 Celebration of Life: Supporters of urban wildlife will gather to remember the beloved mountain lion that roamed Griffith Park and into the hearts of countless fans. P-22 instantly captured the fancy of nature lovers from the moment his first trail cam photo was shared in 2012; his adventures prompted changes in how we interact with the many critters that make a home in our city. The free tickets for the Feb. 4 event at The Greek flew fast, but there are several live-stream gatherings, including at a number of Los Angeles Public Library branches.

Annual Free-for-All Day: A visit to a fascinating, wonder-filled institution on a Sunday afternoon in the heart of winter? It's a perfect pairing. And this duo will grow even more delightful on Sunday, Feb. 5 when SoCal Museums presents the Annual Free-for-All Day, when several arts, cultural, historical, and science museums waive admission. Good to know: You may need to make an advance reservation and parking may still cost.

Free Family Fun Day: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is playing a major part in the Annual Free-for-All Day with this Feb. 5 festivity, which is part of the film hub's three-day "Regeneration Summit," a celebration of Black cinema. The event will include an in-gallery Discovery Challenge, Horsemanship 101 with Urban Saddles, and the ALL-Black Mini Food Market, "featuring all Black women–owned pop-up food vendors powered by Black Women Vend." Look also for a Maker Lounge, "Black Joy LIVE!," and other celebratory offerings.

Lunar New Festivals: Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit and look to the coming days with hope and happiness at the Original Farmers Market and the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. The free Farmers Market fun takes place on Feb. 4 (check out the new rabbit mural) while the destination's dining-themed "Lucky 8" Specials continue through Feb. 5. The Huntington's Chinese New Year Festival is scheduled for Feb. 4 in the beautiful Chinese Garden; music, martial arts, and more will be featured. Be sure to get your advance Huntington ticket and make a reservation, too.

Puppy Bowl Pup Rally: The oh-so-obsessed-over broadcast of Puppy Bowl is still over a week away, but the Annenberg PetSpace is welcoming woofers for a line-up of football-themed activities. A Barks & Rec 40-Yard Dash is one of the highlights of the Feb. 4 fundraiser, as are furry photo opportunities, a food truck, and other spirited sights 'n sounds for the hounds and their humans. You'll want to read up on everything to know if you plan to show with your own MVPup.