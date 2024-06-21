Things to do this weekend: CicLAvia visits South LA

What to Know CicLAvia South LA

Sunday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along five miles of Western Avenue; the Expo/Western Metro station is at the top of the route

Free entry; people-powered movement on the closed-to-cars avenue is the theme; think bikes, skates, and beyond

CicLAvia South LA: Spend the first Sunday of summertime exploring the wonders of Western Avenue when the people-powered spectacular rolls along the closed-to-cars thoroughfare. Entry is free, you can ride/walk as much as you want — the route is five miles — and a Metro station is at the top of the map. The date? Sweet: It's June 23, starting at 9.

Foodie Week at Westfield Century City: Restaurant Weeks are popular, what with all of those deals and prix fixe meals. But what if a buzzed-about shopping center had its own week-long cuisine-themed event, one that spotlighted the excellent offerings of the on-site eateries? That's so happening, through June 27; EATALY and other favorites on the specials-laden list.

Dine LA visits Smorgasburg LA: Speaking of Restaurant Weeks, our city's huge two-weeker, Dine LA, is coming up in mid-July. But you won't need to wait to savor its tasty energy; Smorgasburg LA is welcoming Dine LA on June 23. Several vendors are participating, so give the ROW DTLA marketplace a stroll and check out all of the yummy prix fixe choices.

Garden Party at the Norton Simon Museum: It's always a bit painterly at the Pasadena art destination, thanks to all of those famous works inside and the gorgeous Sculpture Garden just beyond. You can further embrace that painterly vibe with this June 22 affair, which features art activities, live jazz, and other ethereal details. Entry is included with your museum admission.

Pasadena Chalk Festival: Were you worried that the popular (and free!) chalk-tacular wasn't going to whimsy-up our worlds in 2024? No more fretting: This event, which traditionally happens on Father's Day Weekend, is landing at the Plaza at the Pasadena Convention Center June 22 and 23. Hundreds of artists will be there, so make time to soak in the ground-based greatness.