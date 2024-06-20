Westfield Century City's first-ever ‘Foodie Week' opens with delish deals aplenty

What to Know Foodie Week at Westfield Century City

June 20-27, 2024 at the outdoor shopping center; deals, specials, happy hours and more are ahead

Over 20 eateries are participating, including Cafe Landwer and Zinque

Westfield Century City is something of a major social media star, thanks to the shopping destination's constant presence in widely shared memes, short videos, and various online shout-outs.

Those shout-outs frequently focus on the outdoor center's sizable dining scene, with acclaimed places like EATALY and Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse receiving their own compliment-filled paeans.

It's enough to prompt a person to wish for a mini Restaurant Week of sorts, but the sort of Restaurant Week that highlights some of the best offerings found around Westfield Century City.

That foodie fantasy has now come true with the launch of a new event, one that will unfold over eight appetizing days.

It's Foodie Week at Westfield Century City, a deal-focused happening that's all about giving diners a chance to try a host of fantastic dishes and drinks.

The inaugural Foodie Week launched June 20, and the flavor will stay high through June 27.

EATALY is on the roster, as you might imagine — various eateries in the capacious food halls have specials, like a $35 lunch at Capri — and Del Frisco has a $65 prix fixe meal, a three-courser that starts with an app and concludes with a confection (dinner is in the middle, of course).

Cafe Landwer, Hai Di Lao, and True Food Kitchen are also on the tempting line-up. Zinque is going with some happy hour specials, as well as late-night Foodie Week offerings.

Be sure to check the hours and details before making for Century City, and, of course, what each spot has is store for the first Foodie Week.