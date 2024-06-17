Enjoy a lovely ‘Garden Party' at the Norton Simon Museum

What to Know Garden Party at the Norton Simon Museum

Saturday, June 22 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Free with museum admission; $20 adult admission, other ticketing tiers available

The first Saturday of summertime possesses its own enticing character, and if you asked a poet or a painter to describe this particularly attractive occasion, they might even claim that there is a bit of magic involved, too.

It isn't hard to see why: Sunlight dappling, bees murmuring, butterflies fluttering, and flowers at their floweriest give the world a watercolor-like sheen, making us feel like we've stepped through the frame into some exquisitely imagined canvas.

The Norton Simon Museum is home to such incredible canvases, those world-famous works of art that have captivated viewers through the ages. But the Pasadena art institution's Sculpture Garden, while not surrounded by a gilded frame, can have a similarly splendid impact, thanks to its soft, leafy, and ever-changing beauty.

To celebrate its painterly "backyard," the museum throws a Garden Party each year, the sort of uplifting and ethereal event that gives museum visitors the chance to bask in the space's airy and elegant pleasures.

Sketching, chatting, daydreaming: The Norton Simon Museum's annual Garden Party is a feast for friendships, as well as the senses. (photo: Norton Simon Museum)

And a few activities, too. The Saturday, June 22 gathering will include opportunities to make art — think botanical suncatchers and such — and chances to sketch in the plein air style, an approach that gives outdoor scenes something of a gossamer quality.

Live jazz ups the overall gossamer-ish spell of the party. And if you would like a bite or beverage? The café is just steps away, with special offerings on the menu for garden-loving guests.

It isn't unusual to spy those guests swanning about in frilly hats, fancy frocks, or even the occasional suit; some do treat this event the sort of garden party that might appear in an old novel, and the fashions do seem to up the general atmosphere.

But do feel free to come as you are; it is a relaxed and happy space. And this is swell: Your museum admission is all you need to join the joyful affair, with no additional ticket required.