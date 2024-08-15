Things to do this weekend: Zoo Friday Nights, an all-ages party

What to Know Zoo Friday Nights at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanic Gardens

Aug. 16, 6-9 p.m.

$25 adult, $20 child; other ticketing tiers are available

Zoo Friday Nights: It's "evening season" at the LA Zoo, when several warm-of-weather, warm-of-spirit soirées do fabulously flourish. This Friday night series is open to all ages and includes live music, animal encounters, food for sale, and the sweet and rare chance to be at the animal park at night. Be there Aug. 16, 23, and/or 30 for the furry/feathery fun.

Nisei Week: It's the final weekend for this lively and lovely Little Tokyo celebration, one that is cherished for its incredible cultural offerings. A two-day Plaza Festival, the "Crazy Talented Asians" musical cabaret, Taiko drumming, and Ondo street dancing festoon the schedule (the "entire community" is invited to join the street dancing). The venerable festivities conclude their 82nd outing on Aug. 18.

CicLAvia — Meet the Hollywoods: What's a group of Hollywoods called? A starlight? Perhaps a fame? Show your love to all of our amazing Hollywoods — East, West, and the heart of old Hollywood — on Aug. 18 when CicLAvia rolls through 6.6 miles of streets that have been closed to cars. Bring your bike or skates and go Metro; there are three stations along the route.

OC Fair: The month-long mega-ly merry party, with its piglets and its fried candy bars and its rocking live shows and its art competitions, is about to coast out of Costa Mesa. It's "Always a Good Time" — yep, that's the 2024 theme — but "always" must come to end. Visit by Aug. 18 but do buy your ticket before you go.

818 Day: San Fernando Valley, your awesome-est occasion is coming up, the holiday that pays tribute to your legendary area code. It all happens Aug. 18, though this Topanga Social celebration runs all weekend. My Valley Pass is honoring the offbeat tip o' the hat with an 80s Artisan Market at the Sherman Oaks Galleria if, like, that's your scene.