Like, so rad: Shop an '80s Artisan Market' at Sherman Oaks Galleria

What to Know 80s Artisan Market at the Sherman Oaks Galleria's Center Court

Sunday, Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free entry; enjoy shopping artisanal products, moving to retro tunes, and a general '80s flair

How will you authentically approach "818 Day" in the totally tubular way that it should be approached?

You can visit and support a favorite San Fernando Valley business, all to show your affection for the utterly awesome region and its iconic area code.

You can throw a few VHS tapes into the old videocassette recorder and catch some of the greatest flicks to ever use the Valley as a setting. And, yep, many of them rose to rocking prominence in the 1980s, and rock on, they definitely do.

Or you can head to the Galleria — that would be the Sherman Oaks Galleria, of course — for the 80s Artisan Market, which just happens to be delivering the decade's Dayglo energy on, oh yes, Aug. 18.

That's 818 Day, the annual celebration of the Valley, and while other festivities will be popping up around the SFV — Topanga Social is reveling all weekend — the Galleria gathering is taking tubular place from 11 a.m. to 3 o'clock.

Entry to the artisan market is free, there shall be tunes of a "throwback" nature, and wearing your jellies, legwarmers, and face glitter? If you're an '80s enthusiast, you should always be strutting your most eye-catching, ultra-neon stuff, whatever the day or occasion.

My Valley Pass, the Valley-besotted collective that just also happens to adore everything-'80s, including some of the era's greatest popcorn flicks, is behind the four-hour event.

What the My Valley Pass site for more tours, screenings, and events that are, like, totally and bodaciously Valley-fied.