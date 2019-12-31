This 2020 Countdown Is Positively Colossal

What to Know Pacific Park at Santa Monica Pier

60-second countdown starts at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019

Other New Year's designs will be featured, including a bright "2020"

You've stayed up, and pushed through bouts of the sleepies, and had a coffee, and then another, with one purpose in mind: Make it to midnight.

And then?

You're in the kitchen when the countdown begins, or letting the dog out, and you've missed the whole thing, or at least a chunk of it.

The solution for those revelers who've forgotten or missed the chance to say a string of numbers, in a dramatic voice, seconds ahead of the new year's arrival?

Find the largest 60-second countdown around.

And, without quibble, dispute, or unwarranted drama, the biggest and sparkliest countdown will shimmer over the Santa Monica surf in the final moments of 2019.

For the Pacific Wheel, or rather the 9-story side of the famous solar-powered attraction, will display the numbers as they count down to three, then two, then one, then 2020.

But that's not the only thing onlookers will see, whether they're onlooking from the Santa Monica Pier or at home via the destination's live cam.

Prepare to feel the magic of the new year when an "over-sized 2020" glimmers across the Ferris wheel, and the connection to revelers around the planet, for "Happy New Year" will appear in a dozen languages, including Farsi, Korean, and French.

Adding to the exuberance of a traditionally exuberant occasion?

Pacific Park, and its classic seaside rides, will stay open late, with a close time of midnight.

How brightly lit do you need the passageway into 2020 to be? Follow the glow of 174,000 LED lights to the largest, zazziest, and ocean-closest countdown in Southern California.