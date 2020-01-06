This ‘Cheese Course’ Ice Cream Is Sweetly Giving Back

What to Know The triple creme cheese ice cream is available through January 2020

Cheese, for the most part, shows up where we expect cheesy things to be: Placed atop burgers, and spread on crackers, and layered atop lasagna, too.

We don't normally look for it as the creamy crown to an ice cream cone, but the idea of a dairy-lush flavor with a triple creme cheese theme is bound to tempt both fans of the cheese drawer and the freezer's sweet section, too.

Wanderlust Creamery has just that flavor, through January 2020, and it has been created to honor Gabriel Wischmeier, the former Director of Operations for Scratch Restaurants, who passed away in September.

Mr. Wischmeier was a supporter of Project Angel Food, and, to honor his legacy, Scratch Restaurants and Wanderlust Creamery have partnered on this sweet way to help the organization.

All money raised from The Cheese Course, an ice cream that includes triple creme cheese from Cambria's beloved Stepladder Creamery, will be donated to Project Angel Food, which "... prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illness, bringing comfort and hope every day."

Also found in The Cheese Course? Toasted brioche from Margarita Kallas-Lee of Scratch|Bar & Kitchen and smoked honey, too.

Wanderlust Creamery, which started in Southern California, has a few locations, so find your give-back goodie in Tarzana, Pasadena, Venice, or Atwater Village. Oh yes, and at Smorgasburg LA, too, each Sunday.