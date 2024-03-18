This free Santa Monica Pier party, a monthly gathering, is “for locals, by locals”

What to Know Locals' Night at Santa Monica Pier

Free; Thursday, March 21 from 3:30 to 9 p.m.; the monthly event happens every third Thursday

A children's storytime, live music, and a car show are on deck

The arrival of spring can put a playful bounce in our steps, lift our moods, and prompt us to think about getting outside more, all to savor the sunshine/moonlight/fresh air/gentle warmth.

We'd like to connect with those convivial happenings that put us in these upbeat alfresco situations, and if these events are free? Even better.

And the "even betters" get even better when you consider that a sizable free meet-up coming to Santa Monica Pier on March 21 is just steps from the surf, always a plus.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's Locals' Night, a monthly gathering that has live music, sights to see, activities to enjoy, and a sweet, laid-back air, one that is full of inherent easy-breeziness.

The next gathering will feature a children's storytime in the handsome structure holding the famous merry-go-round, a vintage car show, and Disco Renegade's Silent Disco.

Music from Olivia Prado, Manny B. & DJ Survive, and Blu & Exile are also on the roster.

And the opportunity to snack around the pier, take in the sunset, listen to the surf, and soak up the spring's-finally-sprung vibes?

The heart of the event is soaking in what you like; the stroll-around begins mid-afternoon, but you're welcome to arrive when you can and depart when you're ready.

Locals' Nights is a "curated series for locals, by locals" and there are more good times soon to come: The dates for April and May are live on the Santa Monica Pier site.