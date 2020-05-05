This ‘Friends’ PaleyFest Panel Is There for You

What to Know Friday, May 8

Part of the free Paley@Home Presented by Citi series

The series is featuring several past PaleyFest panels on Youtube

Remember "The One With The Cast of 'Friends' Appearing at a PaleyFest Panel Back in 1996"?

It wasn't an actual episode of NBC's comedy phenom, but rather a live, in-person, behind-the-scenes-y Q&A, featuring the cast members and creators near the beginning of the celebrated sitcom's third season.

PaleyFest, the annual television panel event, was the reason behind the star-powered gathering, a night which gave the actors a chance to talk at length about their characters, their friendships, and the other tidbits that fans love.

If you weren't actually in the audience for the panel, but now seem to know at least a dozen "Friends" episodes backwards, forwards, and sideways, too, you can revisit the happening via Paley@Home Presented by Citi.

The weekly series is available to watch, for free, on The Paley Center for Media's Youtube channel.

Coming up this week: "Vampire Diaries" will panel it up on May 5, "Community" is the spotlight on May 6, a chat with FCC Chairman Aji Pai is the May 7 presentation, while the "Friends" panel will round out the week on May 8.

The media-focused organization has been looking back at a number of popular panels during our stay-at-home weeks, with more show panels set to roll out.

And if you're wondering if each night has a general theme, it does: Tuesday is Paley Presents, Wednesday is the Paley Comedy Block, The Paley Report looks at technology and media matters on Thursdays, and Paley Date Night is made for Friday fun.