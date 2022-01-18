This Valentine's Drive-In Has a Lovey-Dovey Line-up of Films

What to Know Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Feb. 11-14, 2022

$20 car entry per film; look for a Valentine's Weekend Car-Decorating Contest (a car will be chosen at each screening, and the winner will score a free car entry at a down-the-road Street Food Cinema event)

"Clueless" and "Bridesmaids" are the Galentine's Day picks on Feb. 13

Cuddling close during the credits? It's a time-honored, super-cute, get-snuggly tradition among movie-obsessed lovebirds.

And those cuddles can happen on a couch, on a blanket at the park, and, in a theater, too (as long as the paramours are careful not to spill their popcorn bucket).

But another cuddlesome spot, when it comes to cinematic history, is most definitely the front seat of an automobile, specifically a car that is facing a large outdoor screen.

For drive-ins and dewy feelings go together like a film's first kiss and a swelling on-screen score. But finding an auto-oriented experience that also boasts a romantic vibe can be tricky, even as our wish to do so grows more urgent when Valentine's Day grows closer.

Street Food Cinema knows all about ardor and the automobile, and to treat duos looking for a delightful night out in mid-February, the series-helming cineastes will present four film-fun days at Santa Anita Park.

Or, rather, the parking lot of the Arcadia destination, where a series of fantastic flicks, many celebrating big anniversaries, will roll out from Feb. 11 through 14, 2022.

On the lovey-dovey line-up? "Beauty and the Beast" is up first, and if you think that the animated classic's 25th anniversary is part of the celebration, you'd be correct. It's also the 25th anniversary for "Selena," which screens later on Feb. 11, while "Aladdin" will shimmer on Feb. 12.

It's the 30th anniversary of the Genie-joyful gem, but then surely you knew that. "Crazy Rich Asians" will be the Saturday evening screening, adding more romance and friendship to a weekend filled with both.

There are a few fun films still to roll out, including two for Galentine's Day on Sunday, Feb. 13: "Clueless" and "Bridesmaids." And on Valentine's Day? It's "Lady and the Tramp," with "10 Things I Hate About You" rounding out the emotion-deep roster.

Tickets are available now, for $20 per car entry.

Oh yes, and this is sweeter than a tiny candy heart: You can decorate your vehicle for Valentine's Day, covering it with glittery hearts and adorable Cupids, if you'd like to enter the car-decorating contest.

A winner will be chosen at each screening, and the prize? It's a free car entry, good for a future Street Food Cinema event.