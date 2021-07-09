Three Cheers for Slater 50/50's Stacked-High July Burger

What to Know Slater's 50/50 in Pasadena, Valencia, Riverside, and San Diego

The 'Merica Burger is $17.76

Through July 2021

Stackable snacks are swirling in the air this summer, or at least finding their way into our appetite-obsessed imaginations.

This might be due to the fact that the Guinness World Record was recently broken for stacking M&Ms (a British engineer created a tower of five candies), or that July 4 is really just about our most stack-ready holiday, thanks to the fact that we pile our burgers, hot dogs, and sundaes with a host of zesty toppings, sweet sprinkles, and offbeat add-ons.

But there is a July 4-themed burger that continues to stand tall, which it shall continue to delectably do, for the entire celebratory seventh month, at Slater's 50/50.

We're talking about the 'Merica Burger, which is available at the Pasadena and Valencia locations of the boutique burger chain (and, yep, in Riverside and San Diego, too).

Bacon is the unarguably central and indisbutably savory theme of this unusual offering.

The two patties are 100% bacon, the mac and cheese on the burger (and, yes, squishing out of it, as mac and cheese will do), includes bacon, and there's bacon in the cole slaw, too.

Other elements include "... bacon Island dressing and a half bacon, half beef hot link grilled and dipped in Franks RedHot sauce."

"At Slater’s 50/50, we're known for putting our own 'slaterized' spin on each burger, and this 'Merica Burger is no exception," said Ernie Romo, Chief Operating Officer of Slater’s 50/50.

"With summer in full swing we wanted to give our guests an extreme bacon-filled burger to fully indulge in. Creativity on Slater's menu is something that guests expect from the brand and we're thrilled to offer a burger that includes all classic 4th of July favors in the palm of your hand."

The price this eye-popping bacon bonanza, which practically demands a picture or two prior to you taking that first likely messy, oh-so-bacon-y bite?

It's $17.76, another patriotic nod to the July's most jubilant occasion.