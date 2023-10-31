‘Tis the sweet and meaning-filled season for Pan de Muerto

What to Know Pan de Muerto is a favorite in Mexico during the fall; it is often found on Día de los Muertos altars and at the center of celebratory tables

The tasty pastry, which can come topped with sugar or sesame, can be found at bakeries around Southern California

La Monarca Bakery has become a favorite spot for picking up Pan de Muerto, champurrado, and seasonal conchas; buy yours through Nov. 4, 2023

The goodies that are frequently placed atop an ofrenda as November arrives can be as layered and complex as the person who loved enjoying those foods and drinks in life.

Sugar skulls and other calaca-inspired confections often make atmospherice appearances, too, in addition to the meals, beverages, and treats that were once favored by the loved one being honored.

But in the sweet center of it all, quite often, is Pan de Muerto. The poignant pastry, a favorite in the fall across Mexico, can be topped with sesame seeds, or simply sugar. However it is prepared, the popular pan dulce represents meaning, memory, and the celebration of those who've gone beyond the veil.

La Monarca Bakery, founded in 2006 by Ricardo Cervantes and Alfredo Livas, has become a popular stop for those who seek the spirited snack, as well as colorful seasonal conchas and champurrado, too, that cockles-warming sip.

Pan de Muertos are available for your November remembrances at several Southern California locations, including South Pasadena and Highland Park.

An individual portion of the "fluffy, airy, all-natural and freshly baked treat," which boasts a bit of orange zest, starts at $2.85, and if you'd like a box? That's priced at $17.50.

You don't need to enjoy yours with cafe de olla, though that is a flavorful and serene experience, and placing one or two Pan de Muerto on your altar as you enjoy one is up to you, too.

Pan de Muerto will be available at La Monarca Bakery locations through Nov. 4, 2023.

Sugar skulls to pastry to a much-loved libation or snack: Ofrendas frequently feature a variety of fabulous foodstuffs, the delicious vittles that gave vitality and happiness to our dearly missed loved ones and continue to honor their memories today.