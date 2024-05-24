A spirited parade, twangy tunes, and homespun fun flow at ‘Topanga Days'

What to Know 49th Annual Topanga Days, a fundraiser for the Topanga Community Center

$50 adult pre-sale (single-day ticket); other ticketing options are available, including rates for members and multi-day tickets

Live music, games like sack races, and a parade festoon the sunshiny schedule

A golden anniversary is a golden time to mark the pleasant passing of the years, a lively look-back that can brim with good feelings and memories that are solid gold.

And while Topanga Days, the annual music-filled fundraiser for the Topanga Community Center, will indeed celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025, you might say that the Memorial Day Weekend festival has been golden all along.

Anybody who has ever spent an easygoing afternoon in Topanga Canyon, particularly while soaking up some live music as soft sunshine adds a merry mellowness to the landscape, knows such times are pure gold.

Maybe it is the golden light we associate with the ocean-close area or the heart of gold of the close-knit community, but Topanga Days glitters with each go-around.

In 2024, that golden good time will rock from May 25 through 27, with several banjo-beautiful, guitar-great musicians taking the stage. Artists will sing and play on two stages, the Main Stage and the Corral Stage.

Away from the stages, there are a bevy of beautiful and wholesome happenings energetically afoot: nostalgic games are playful parts of Topanga Days, with sack races, musical chairs, the egg toss, and dance contests upping the mirthful aura.

The Topanga Days Parade gets an early start on Memorial Day; 99-year-old Bill Dillon, a longtime Topanga resident and World War II veteran, is the Grand Marshal.

You'll want to purchase your Topanga Days ticket in advance, as this beloved music festival and community fundraiser is popular, year after year. If you'd like to attend all three days, there are options, as well as tickets for two-day attendees.

The artists, games, and parade details are glowing in a golden fashion on this site.