Tribeca Drive-In Is Returning to Rose Bowl Stadium

What to Know Pasadena

July 28-Aug. 26, 2021 (select dates)

$30 per vehicle; concessions available for purchase

You can always count on Rose Bowl Stadium, and its mountain-backed-oh-so-picturesque setting, to boast a little thrilling drama.

That drama could arrive in the form of a nail-biting toss of the football, seconds before the end of a game, or the fabulous final touches being applied to a Rose Parade float.

Or you could get a flurry of feelings from finding the perfect lamp at the Rose Bowl Flea Market, or meeting a cute canine at the Wiggle Waggle Walk, or even encountering a dinosaur outside your car window.

But if you plan on stopping by the celebrated setting on a summertime evening, as the season begins to wind down? The drama will shimmer on a large screen seen through your windshield, as a popular drive-in returns for another engagement.

It's the Tribeca Drive-In, which visited the world-famous landmark in the summer of 2020.

Now the bring-your-car, invite-the-kids, pack-the-snacks spectacular is back, over several select nights, starting on July 28.

On the schedule this time around?

A few festive anniversaries, including "The Princess Diaries" (the charmer is turning 20 in 2021), "Moana" (the Disney favorite is 5 this year), and "Fargo," which is marking its 25th anniversary.

True, the Coen Bros. film is adult fare, so do check the roster to which flicks fall in the family realm and which will be good for the grown-ups.

Robin Williams will also be lovingly remembered, with a couple of can't-miss screenings: "Good Will Hunting" and "Hook" are both on the line-up.

"The Tribeca Drive-In program has always been a beloved staple of the Tribeca Festival and after last year's wildly enthusiastic reception, we're thrilled to return to the iconic Rose Bowl," said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival Co-Founder & CEO.

"Since its beginnings, this wonderful series has shown a unique ability to transport audiences to those magical summers when movies were experienced outdoors and on the big screen."

It's thirty dollars per vehicle, and there will be snacks for sale. Oh yes: And you'll need an FM radio in your ride to hear the film's audio.

Snagging an entry to this unusual place to savor a cinematic experience?

Hurrah: Tickets are now on sale ; best secure a spot for you and your film-obsessed crew soon, before the chance to see a movie outside the drama-tastic Rose Bowl Stadium, which comfy inside your car, flickers away.