Turkey stuffing ice cream — it has cranberry, too — is back at Salt & Straw

Pinning down the holiday that could be deemed "most scoopable"?

Easter might qualify on this quirky front, as jellybeans are pretty scoop-ready, especially when they're in a large bin. That goes for Halloween candy, too, and the Fourth of July?

If you're creating a melon ball salad for the warm-weather festivity, you're likely reaching for a scoop-shaped utensil.

But Thanksgiving might be the most scoopable of all the celebrations, thanks to the powerful and potato-y presence of mashed everything. Potatoes, sweet potatoes, turnips, and squash all among the scoop set, though there are surely other scoop-strong foods on the holiday table.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Maybe not gravy, of course. Don't scoop the gravy, unless, of course, that's your thing.

It makes sweet and scoopable sense that Salt & Straw, the artisanal ice cream company, would embrace the foodie holiday so tastily each year.

And five scoop-tastic flavors have just made their seasonal debut for 2024, giving us a chance to experience classic Thanksgiving tastes in a different and dessert-y way.

Turkey Stuffing and Cranberry Sauce Ice Cream is back this year, and yes, turkey sausage is folded into this quirky creation. Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream is also making a return engagement, for the bread buffs among us, and Mom's Mango Pie, too (this goodie debuted in 2023).

There are two new offerings on the line-up: Sweet Potato Casserole Ice Cream, which includes both candied pecans and oatmeal streusel, and Pumpkin Pie Tiramisu, which features mascarpone coffee sauce.

The Thanksgiving flavors will be available throughout November by the scoop and pint at your local Salt & Straw; local delivery is a possibility, too, and nationwide shipping.