LA Zoo's ‘Ugly Holiday Sweater Happy Hour' is a garishly gleeful tradition

Koalas aren’t known for their Christmassy clothing and flamingos, as fashionable as they naturally are, are not synonymous with festive fashion.

But we humans are playfully partial to a color-drenched sweater that lights up or a jumper that spells out “JOY” in cleverly placed jingle bells.

Rocking these sartorial choices wherever and whenever we please is our choice, of course, but we will have the opportunity to show off our whimsical side at a special Los Angeles Zoo event.

It’s the Ugly Sweater Happy Hour, and it will up the seasonal spunkiness at the animal park on Thursday, Dec. 19.

The specially ticketed event is taking twinkly place during “Animals Aglow,” the zoo’s seasonal lighting display.

A themed photo spot is part of the happening, giving garishly attired revelers the cheerful chance to document their memorable looks.

A mac-and-cheese bar is also on the roster, as is the evening’s signature cocktail.

The hours are 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., giving guests a good amount of time to also stroll by all of the large animal-inspired lanterns dotting the zoo, and the popular tunnel of lights, too.

You’ll need to purchase your Ugly Holiday Sweater Happy Hour ticket online, but if you can’t make it, keep a sparkly heart: “Animals Aglow” will stay lit into the new year, with only a couple of nights off.

A ticket is $75; the event is open to 21+ guests only.