LA Zoo

LA Zoo's ‘Ugly Holiday Sweater Happy Hour' is a garishly gleeful tradition

Wear your wow-iest attire at the special one-night-only event.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Man Wearing Ugly Holiday Sweater.
Getty Images

Koalas aren’t known for their Christmassy clothing and flamingos, as fashionable as they naturally are, are not synonymous with festive fashion.

But we humans are playfully partial to a color-drenched sweater that lights up or a jumper that spells out “JOY” in cleverly placed jingle bells.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Rocking these sartorial choices wherever and whenever we please is our choice, of course, but we will have the opportunity to show off our whimsical side at a special Los Angeles Zoo event.

It’s the Ugly Sweater Happy Hour, and it will up the seasonal spunkiness at the animal park on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The specially ticketed event is taking twinkly place during “Animals Aglow,” the zoo’s seasonal lighting display.

A themed photo spot is part of the happening, giving garishly attired revelers the cheerful chance to document their memorable looks.

A mac-and-cheese bar is also on the roster, as is the evening’s signature cocktail.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Food & Drink 3 hours ago

McDonald's is selling double cheeseburgers for 50 cents — but only for 1 day

Philadelphia 11 hours ago

‘All of us Jasons': Jason Kelce impersonators gather for look-alike contest

The hours are 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., giving guests a good amount of time to also stroll by all of the large animal-inspired lanterns dotting the zoo, and the popular tunnel of lights, too.

You’ll need to purchase your Ugly Holiday Sweater Happy Hour ticket online, but if you can’t make it, keep a sparkly heart: “Animals Aglow” will stay lit into the new year, with only a couple of nights off.

A ticket is $75; the event is open to 21+ guests only.

This article tagged under:

LA ZooHolidays
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us