Universal Studios Hollywood's big 2025 Event Guide was just unveiled

What to Know Universal Studios Hollywood's 2025 Event Guide was announced Dec. 5, 2024

Several events, including the new Fan Fest Nights, were revealed earlier in 2024

Halloween Horror Nights 2025 opens Sept. 4

We're at the threshhold of a new year, or approaching the doorstep, which means that some of Southern California's biggest diversion-packed destinations are shoring up their spectacle-filled schedules for the next 12 months.

Universal Studios Hollywood is among those amusement-minded icons, and while the theme park has revealed a few tantalizing tidbits about what is to come in 2025, the slate of big events was just unveiled Dec. 5, 2024.

If you're a fright fan, you likely scanned toward the bottom of the grid, looking for Halloween Horror Nights; the huge horror-tacular is there, with a Sept. 4 start on the 2025 books.

Or perhaps we mean "startle" rather than "start"; this is, after all, the eerie event that is awash in eek-out haunted houses.

The previously announced Fan Fest Nights are also on the roster, hurray. If you're a "Back to the Future" Biff, er, buff, or you love "Star Trek" or "Dungeons & Dragons," keep the springtime circled on your Universal-themed calendar.

"Butterbeer Season" gets foaming in late winter in the ye olde alleyways of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, while "Back to Hogwarts" will arrive just as Muggles are heading back to school in August.

And an intriguing "New Summer Event" is brightly portrayed on the grid, giving Universalies plenty to ponder over the next few months: Allow the curiosity to commence.

For more on what's ahead, and what's happening now — hello, "Grinchmas" and the Frog Choir of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD decorations — visit the Universal Studios Hollywood site now.

