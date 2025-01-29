Rev up your DeLorean: ‘Universal Fan Fest Nights' tickets are now on sale

What to Know Universal Fan Fest Nights

April 25-May 18, 2025 (select nights)

$74 and up general admission; other ticketing tiers are available

"Back to the Future," Dungeons & Dragons, "Star Trek," "One Piece: Grand Pirate Gathering," "Jujutsu Kaisen: Hunger of the Cursed," The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD: Let's Go, Yoshi are the festive focuses of the new event series

The full-on, super-immersive, revel-in-the-realm-you-love fandom experience can suddenly capture your fancy at any magical moment.

That transportive moment can happen while you're watching a film, enjoying a video game, sinking into a great graphic novel, or listening to a song from a property you adore.

But stepping into those wondrous worlds while in a world-famous theme park adds a fresh dimension to the fantastic, fan-tastic fun: You're surrounded by rides, attractions, eats, sips, and shopping opportunities that enhance the adventure.

If you're seeking to zhuzh up your fan-centered celebrating, set your flux capacitor to April and May 2025, when the first-ever "Universal Fan Fest Nights" comes in for a lively landing.

Tickets for the special evening events at Universal Studios Hollywood went on sale Jan. 29, with prices starting at $74; a variety of ticketing tiers, including the Ultimate Fan Pass, are available for purchase.

Among the fan favorites in the 2025 spotlight?

Anime, movies, games, and TV will receive the accolades: "Back to the Future," Dungeons & Dragons, "Star Trek," "One Piece: Grand Pirate Gathering," "Jujutsu Kaisen: Hunger of the Cursed," The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD: Let's Go, Yoshi are all on the panache-filled list.

The pop culture gems will inspire the "energetic block party" atmosphere, a festivity that is all about fans being able to "... share their passion and enthusiasm in fandom celebration"; look for "live entertainment, cosplay, and photo opportunities" to pop up around the Universal City theme park.

And, for sure, there will be parts of the park that play larger roles, depending upon the night; Courthouse Square, an area that is integral to "Back to the Future," will serve as a cinematic setting for Marty McFly mavens.

And Yoshi will debut as a brand-new meet-and-greet character at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, sweet.

Other creative surprises are in the whimsical works for all of the fan favorites featured during the nights, with dynamic storylines and innovative escapades on the docket.

Themed foods, drinks, wearables, collectibles, and other remember-the-night goodies will also be available for purchase for those fans seeking a meal, a beverage, or a memento to remember it all by.

You'll want to saddle up your dragon or slip into your DeLorean, then head over to the event site to check the schedule.

Keep in mind this is a "select nights" celebration and getting that ticket in advance is important, so be sure to "make it so" before you go. (Grateful hat tip to Jean-Luc Picard.)

