Valentine's Treats Are Covering the Gooey Goodie Gamut

What to Know The Chocolatier Series is in the February spotlight at Salt & Straw

Milk Bar's Red Velvet Cheesecake Truffles are a Valentine's classic

Dunkin' just unveiled its popular heart-shaped doughnuts; sips like the Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher are upping the holiday vibes

Valentine's Day isn't known for its ultra-elaborate costumes and Halloween isn't especially famous for elegant candlelit dinners.

But both the February canoodlefest and October eek-out share something in common: sweets, so many sweets, a colossal bounty of decadent bites enrobed in chocolate, caramel, or both.

These highly opposite occasions further diverge here, for while Valentine's Day is synonymous with heart-shaped boxes brimming with candy, the holiday also features a luscious line-up of mousses, brulées, pastries, and ice creams.

Does this make Valentine's Day the ultimate holiday for classy confections and delectable desserts?

It's a topic that may spur debate among devoted dessertists, but the following goodies reveal that the Day of Love is synonymous with gooey goodies galore.

Salt & Straw just launched its limited-time Chocolatiers Series, a February-fanciful line-up of luxe flavors. Fran's Almond Gold Bar, Dandelion Cocoa Nibs & Frangipane, and Compartés Coffee & Love Nuts are three of the choices, which are available at local scoop shops and online.

Milk Bar is well-known for its whimsical Birthday Cake, but Red Velvet is one of the bakery's specialties, too. You can find the deep and delight taste in both the traditional Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake, as well as Red Velvet Cheesecake Truffles.

The Dolly Llama's bubble waffles are already comment-worthy, but add some pink-a-tude to the pretty concoction and you have a Valentine's dessert to remember. Available on Feb. 14 and 15, the Valentine's Waffle includes Nutella, a Kit Kat (yep, it's pink), strawberry ice cream (also pink), and "sweetheart toppings with sprinkles!"

Dunkin' has long embraced the sweet spirit of hearts-shaped doughnuts, and a couple of those cute offerings are back on the menu for a short spell. Look for Brownie Batter Doughnut and Cupid's Choice Doughnut, two tantalizing symbols of the season.

Mignon Chocolate, the venerable SoCal chocolatier, has been perfecting scrumptious chocolate candies for decades. Look for traditional squares and rounds on its roster, as well as eye-catching choices in the Valentine's collection, including lips and colorful hearts.

McConnell's Fine Ice Cream, that Santa Barbara-started stalwart of cold and creamy tastes, is putting Ice Cream Cupcakes on its scoop shop menus from Feb. 10 through 14. The cupcake base? It's chocolate ganache. The whipped cream on top? It's pink. In the middle? The ice cream flavor you choose.