A new ‘Fright Night' marketplace is materializing at the Autry Museum

What to Know Fright Night Market

The latest Valley Vibes market event will take place at the Autry Museum of the American West

Friday, Oct. 25

5 to 11 p.m.

Free marketplace admission; parking is free, too

$23 Beer Garden admission (includes alcohol samples)

Southern California's impressive variety of Halloween-inspired and autumn-hued events is, well, huge.

There are so many monstrously entertaining adventures around Los Angeles in October that finding your frightful fit can be, well, terrifyingly trying.

Do you want super-scary, a little merry, or somewhere in the macabre middle?

Our region even boasts marketplaces that have a light Halloween overlay, the sort of not-too-spooky shopping events that have handmade items, food trucks, and a scintillating stroll-around scene.

A new Fright Night Market, presented by the Valley Vibes crew, will "haunt" the grounds of the Autry Museum of the American West on the final Friday of October.

Entry is free for the evening affair — the "Night" in the name isn't just for show, it is actually taking place from 5 to 11 p.m. — and parking is free, too. If you'd like to visit the on-site beer garden, the price to enter is $23.

Shop "over 50 horror-themed vendors" at the market, and enjoy a few October-ish photo spots, the kind that invite you to strike your best vampiric and/or werewolfian pose.

Costume contests, thematic music, food trucks, desserts for sale, a trick-or-treat element, and other in-the-season offerings will crop up during the six-hour revelry. Oh yes: Your on-leash pup is invited, too.

Fly like a bat by this site to find out more on this lighthearted, shop-ready approach to autumn fun, one that has a bit of horror love in its heart but an easygoing, come-eat-a-taco-and-shop spirit.