Find Veterans Day events, from the Battleship IOWA to the national parks

Paying honor to those who have served? We pause each November to show our gratitude through speeches, parades, concerts, and ceremonies.

In Southern California, many veterans and their families regularly gather at the Battleship IOWA in San Pedro, "the Battleship of Presidents," to reflect on the occasion.

And reflect, people will, at a free Veterans Day event on Saturday, Nov. 9. "Attendees will enjoy performances by the Geffen Playhouse Veterans Writing & Performance Project, Pamela Clay, Bruce Bermudez, and Lindsay Gillis of the Catahoula Band," shares Visit Long Beach.

It's all happening from 2 to 4 p.m. and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The City of Santa Monica will present a Veterans Day Ceremony in partnership with the U.S. Army. The Nov. 11 event at Santa Monica Pier will include several guests and speakers, along with a performance by the 300th Army Band.

Later that evening, the Pacific Wheel at Pacific Park, the amusement area of the pier, will sparkle with an enormous American flag as well as seals representing the five armed services.

The free-to-see show begins at sunset and concludes at midnight.

Ceremonies will unfurl across the region Nov. 11 in cities, towns, parks, and schools.

Cerritos, Alhambra, and Pasadena will all commemorate the occasion, along with cities across Southern California. Check in with your local city hall or veterans' organization to find out if a neighborhood event is on the calendar.

And those national parks that usually require an entry fee will welcome visitors on Monday, Nov. 11, no admission required.

This includes Yosemite National Park, Joshua Tree National Park, and several other beautiful destinations. Find out more now.