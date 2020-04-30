cars

Vroom by The Petersen’s First Global ‘Cars & Coffee’

Fans of the on-hold monthly gathering sent in videos of their awesome autos, and the Miracle Mile museum collected them in one scintillating spot.

By Alysia Gray Painter

The Petersen Automotive Museum

Car mavens who've driven by LA's monthly Breakfast Club Cruise-in know that they're going to see plenty of fine fenders and tech-cool dashboards and powerful engines.

For Southern Californians have a regular date with the event, which takes place atop the garage at The Petersen Automotive Museum on the Miracle Mile.

Those meet-ups are on hold, as the auto-packed place is temporarily closed, but the team behind The Petersen found a way for auto enthusiasts to show off their gleaming goods in a different light: By creating the first-ever, around-the-world, totally global Cars & Coffee.

The virtual video event invited anyone to submit a short film of their cool car, all for a larger compilation that the museum would later share for all to enjoy. And enjoy it you can, for the video, which features impressive vehicles from all over, is now live.

NASCAR 2 hours ago

NASCAR to Resume Season May 17 With Seven Races in 10 Days

food 23 hours ago

A New Burrito Concept Just Launched

What can you expect to see?

The car-packed clips feature "... 140 vehicles from enthusiasts in France, Germany, Australia, England, Canada, United Arab Emirates, South America, and all over the United States."

Disappointed that you didn't submit your own wheels?

Don't fret: There'll be a fresh Cars & Coffee video compilation in May 2020. Just make sure you send in your video by 6 p.m. on May 7, and provide the details on it.

Ready to show off your vroom-vroom to car lovers around the planet? This is a pretty rad way. Nope, you're not together in person, but poring over dream machines from nearby and several thousand miles away is a fine way to spend a few minutes, when you're not working on your own car.

This article tagged under:

cars
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us