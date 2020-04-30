Vroom by The Petersen’s First Global ‘Cars & Coffee’

Car mavens who've driven by LA's monthly Breakfast Club Cruise-in know that they're going to see plenty of fine fenders and tech-cool dashboards and powerful engines.

For Southern Californians have a regular date with the event, which takes place atop the garage at The Petersen Automotive Museum on the Miracle Mile.

Those meet-ups are on hold, as the auto-packed place is temporarily closed, but the team behind The Petersen found a way for auto enthusiasts to show off their gleaming goods in a different light: By creating the first-ever, around-the-world, totally global Cars & Coffee.

The virtual video event invited anyone to submit a short film of their cool car, all for a larger compilation that the museum would later share for all to enjoy. And enjoy it you can, for the video, which features impressive vehicles from all over, is now live.

What can you expect to see?

The car-packed clips feature "... 140 vehicles from enthusiasts in France, Germany, Australia, England, Canada, United Arab Emirates, South America, and all over the United States."

Disappointed that you didn't submit your own wheels?

Don't fret: There'll be a fresh Cars & Coffee video compilation in May 2020. Just make sure you send in your video by 6 p.m. on May 7, and provide the details on it.

Ready to show off your vroom-vroom to car lovers around the planet? This is a pretty rad way. Nope, you're not together in person, but poring over dream machines from nearby and several thousand miles away is a fine way to spend a few minutes, when you're not working on your own car.