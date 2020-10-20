Walk Where You Are and Help Pancreatic Cancer Research

What to Know Sunday, Oct. 25

$40 adult registration; $25 youths 11 and under

The event, which marks its 23rd year in 2020, has raised over 8.8 million dollars for pancreatic cancer research

If autumn's deepening ways, layered character, cooler nights, and pondersome personality has you in a reflective mood, you're not alone.

This is prime moment for high-minded pondering, in short, for longing for community closeness, and for looking within.

And while community closeness is being achieved in non-traditional ways during the fall of 2020, it is still there, as are wonderful ways to show our neighbors we care and want to help as we look to a better future for all.

It's no surprise that The 23rd Annual LA Cancer Challenge Walk/Run traditionally takes place during this time period.

The come-together gathering is a major supporting event for pancreatic cancer research, and we do mean "major": Over 8.8 million dollars have been raised over its history, with money going both to research programs and assisting patients and their families in numerous ways.

With its quarter-century anniversary coming up, it feels like a momentous year to stage the get-moving, get-fundraising event. The hope-filled news in a trying time? The fundraiser is not cancelled, but it is changed.

How so?

Participants will walk or run around their home turf, in their own neighborhoods, to raise funds for organizations like the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

The date is Sunday, Oct. 25, it is $40 for an adult to register, and $25 for kids ages 11 and under.

A few downloadable goodies, like a coloring sheet for kids, as well an opening ceremony video, are included.

There are a few places to pick up your runner's packet, like at the Hirshberg Foundation and a drive-thru at Big 5 Sporting Goods in El Segundo, but do read all the details and don't forget your face covering.

"The recent passing of Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Civil Rights Icon John Lewis shines a light on this disease that has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers and is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the US, surpassing breast cancer," the team shared in a statement.

Eager to make a positive impact now more than ever?

Take this generous-of-spirit route and let other Southern Californians know you care by taking to a treadmill, the sidewalk outside, or a nearby trail on one very special Sunday.