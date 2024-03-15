We love you, Reseda: LADOT celebrates biking on the boulevard at this special event

What to Know Ready for Reseda

Sunday, March 17 from 1 to 5 p.m. on Reseda Boulevard; streets will remain open to motorized traffic, do note

Presented by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation and presented by CicLAvia, the event will spotlight Reseda's new bike lanes

Learning that CicLAvia is involved with an event can prompt a pedestrian or bike buff to immediately think one thing: A major street will be closed to cars for the better part of the morning and/or afternoon.

For the organization, which has staged numerous open-streets events since 2010, is synonymous with welcoming cyclists, skaters, and people on foot for a day of savoring a vehicle-free thoroughfare.

The upcoming "Ready for Reseda" event, though, is a bit different.

The headline here? Reseda Boulevard will still be open to cars — repeat, the boulevard will not be closed to motorized traffic — so keep in mind that the March 17 gathering will not be a traditional CicLAvia.

Rather the cycle-centered happening, which the Los Angeles Department of Transportation is presenting in partnership with CicLAvia, is all about exploring "the new protected bike lanes and safety features on Reseda Boulevard."

"This event will feature a series of guided group bike rides along Reseda Boulevard, between Victory Blvd and Saticoy St, as well as routes through the surrounding neighborhoods, highlighting the recent transportation safety improvements," says the event listing on the CicLAvia site.

If you'd like more information and the chance to hobnob with other riders or walkers, be sure to head for Reseda Park during the afternoon. As with all CicLAvia events, "Ready for Reseda" will include a bustling hub, with the activity taking place at the park rather than around the center of a street.

Music will be part of the park scene, and games, too, so consider stopping by, even if you don't plan on trying out the new bike lanes.

Reseda has been a CicLAvia favorite in the past — Sherman Way was featured in a February 2023 ride — and you can bet that the organization will call upon it again, one day soon, for another open-streets extravaganza.

While "Ready for Reseda" isn't that, it will feature outdoor fun at Reseda Park, community information, camaraderie, and a chance to get to know those new bike lanes.

And, of course, all of the "Res"-ons we do love Reseda; plan to make a day of it with lunch at a local eatery or a visit to a shop or two.

For more information, visit the CicLAvia site now.