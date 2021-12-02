Weekend: Happy 10th, Los Angeles Comic Con

What to Know LA Comic Con is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from Dec. 3-5

Hanukkah celebrations are scheduled for the Original Farmers Market and the Skirball Cultural Center on Dec. 5

CicLAvia, the first-ever Long Beach International Tamale Festival, and a holiday show from the Angel City Chorale are also straight ahead

LA Comic Con: Cosplayers, pop culture fans, aspiring artists, lovers of a thrilling tale, movie mavens, and people who dress in honor of a favorite superhero will gather at the Los Angeles Convention Center from Dec. 3 to 5, to soak up the costume-cool energy, shop for toys, books, and more, and watch panels that preview all sorts of coming comic-based attractions. It's the event's 10th anniversary, and "Cobra Kai," "Star Trek," "The Mandalorian," and "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" will have their time in the spotlight. Tickets, safety guidelines, and more? Rock on: They're right here.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Hanukkah Festivals: The Festival of Lights has brought us reflection, togetherness, and the chance to celebrate at home. Now the light shines on, at the Original Farmers Market, which will host a free bash on Dec. 5, featuring "The Chanukah Pajamikah! Show With Doda Mollie" (stay after for activities). And at the Skirball Cultural Center? Klezmer favorites Yale Strom and Hot Pstromi will play the popular Hanukkah Festival, along with Zingarella and Dublab DJ Callie Ryan; seasonal treats, timeless stories, and other festive details are a part of the ebullient afternoon. Admission is $18.

CicLAvia: It's the final 2021 free roll of this huge open streets spectacular, and the weather is looking wonderful and warm-ish. So don your best biking hat, decorate those handlebars, and spin along Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. South LA is the spotlight neighborhood of the Dec. 5 happening, which will include hubs at Exposition Park and Leimert Park, as well as South Central and Crenshaw. The route is 5.3 miles, you can start anywhere you like, and there are plenty of places to stop for a bite, a refreshing beverage, or quick rest. Community booths are part of this spirited cycle, as is the chance to bond, bike-to-bike, with our neighbors.

LB International Tamales Festival: December 2021 is really only a day or so along, but already the excellent opportunities to enjoy one of the month's quintessential foodstuffs are perfect and plentiful, and for that we are grateful. Look to Long Beach, where the first-ever Long Beach International Tamales Festival will flower on Dec. 5. The place is the Scottish Rites Event Center, tequila tastings and tunes are also on the masa-merry, husk-happy menu, children can make art, and tickets start at $20. Are you in a tamale state of mind? Always and forever. Get the delish details now.

Angel City Chorale: Returning to the stage is full of festive feelings for a group devoted to delivering glad tidings, and doing so just in time for the holidays? You can multiply those feelings by a hundred, at least. This acclaimed chorus will do just that, on Dec. 4 and 5, at UCLA Royce Hall, and the theme of the show? Old seasonal standards and fresh spins on newer classics (like "Bohemian Chanukah," a new take on Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody). Tickets start at $40, and if you'd like to watch from home? That can happen, too: The Saturday night presentation will be livestreamed.