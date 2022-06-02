Weekend: The Hollywood Bowl Opens

Hollywood Bowl's Opening Weekend: When you're one of the best-known entertainment venues on the planet, how do you out-splash every other splashy spectacular around? You make your kick-off line-up ultra-cool: Gwen Stefani will join Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil at the June 3 happening. A "Centennial Overture" from composer John Williams opens the sparkling soirée, which will include appearances by the UCLA Bruin Marching Band and the USC Trojan Marching Band. Happy 100th, Hollywood Bowl!

Pride Month: There are several spectacular happenings to enjoy in the weeks ahead, but if you're visiting Dodger Stadium on June 3? It's LGBTQ+ Night. A Dodgers-themed commemorative jersey, special appearances by acclaimed LGBTQ+ performers and athletes, a before-the-game celebration at Right Field Plaza Bar, and festive fireworks to wrap up the Friday fun are part of the exciting evening.

Dance DTLA Is Back: Asking a pal about the lighting at a particular club? They may tell you about a few bulbs, here and there, but when you shake your stuff at the Music Center's Jerry Moss Plaza, you have several illuminated sources to lend glow: The stars, the pretty plaza, City Hall in the distance, and the bright windows of downtown. It is a sublime experience, one that is free, and even more enchanting? It will happen on "most Friday nights" over the summer of 2022, with evenings devoted to Bollywood, Disco, and more great tunes ahead. It opens on June 3.

LAWineFest: If it is the start of June, you can count on finding several wine lovers, and the pros who make grape-forward libations, gathered at one lovely alfresco spot, all to give regional vinos some love. And this fizzy favorite will add bubbly charm to June 4 and 5, with a breezy location (Harry Bridges Memorial Park in Long Beach) and a host of lauded wineries, including Double Bond Wine, Provenance Vineyards, and Waters Edge Winery. Shall there be food trucks? There shall be, with Baby's Badass Burgers and Fuego on a recent list. You'll want a ticket to the festival, so follow the fizzy bubbles to this site.

Pedal on the Pier: Soak in a quintessential, soft-of-air June morning while giving back to kids at Pedal on the Pier, a fundraiser presented by the Harold Robinson Foundation. Over 100 stationary bikes will be placed at Santa Monica Pier, and hundreds of riders will join in, all to raise funds "to send underserved children to Camp Ubuntu." The four-hour fundraising fest will include a number of fun elements and activities, if you want to stop by and cheer on the riders. Can you donate from where you are right now? Here's how to support this kind-of-heart, big-of-vision happening. The pedal-tastic party takes place on Sunday, June 5.

Gilmore Heritage Auto Show: There's always a snazzy throwback-y vibe to the Original Farmers Market, whenever you swing by for a cup of coffee, a slice of pizza, or a little bit of whatever strikes your fancy at the moment. But showing during this mega car event, which boasts free entry? The snazzy spirit soars higher, thanks to dozens upon dozens of dream machines in full gleam. They're parked all around the market, so prepare to saunter by muscle cars, vintage trucks, and several exquisite, dashboard-woodsy, no-detail-left-unpolished automobiles. It all rolls, er, comes to a daylong stop, at the celebrated public market on Saturday, June 4.