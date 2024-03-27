Welcome to the Rosé Bowl: A flavorful festival will bring pink sparkle to the iconic stadium

What to Know The Third Annual Rose Bowl Rosè Festival at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena

Saturday, April 20 from 3 to 7 p.m.; VIP entry starts at 2 p.m.

Open to guests 21+ ("Children five years & under are allowed and may enter the event for free"); $90 general admission, $180 VIP

Pasadena isn't pink, we can say with some Crown City-style confidence.

The city's celebrated Craftsman homes boast a woodsy brown appearance, and the Arroyo Seco can go bright green in the spring. The famous wild parrots that gather in the local trees possess a deep emerald hue while the sky above the nearby San Gabriel Mountains? "A blue so soft it is almost pillowy" comes to mind.

But delay talking about Pasadena's petal power, we will not: The rose is a cherished local symbol, and finding pink-hued spreads of rosy splendor around town isn't difficult.

This uplifting urge to "think pink" will extend to Rose Bowl Stadium in April, a month that tends to be pretty darn rosy around the rose-filled city. And rosé-y, too: A festival centered on the blushing wine will bubble at the landmark on Saturday, April 20.

More than 40 flavorful rosés will be in the proverbial pink spotlight at the Rose Bowl Rosé Festival, along with "curated restaurants, vendors, plenty of photo ops and live music."

Some of the wines set to star at the 2024 gathering include Maddalena Rosé, Fleurs de Praire Rosé, and Decoy Limited Brut Rosé.

If you go with a VIP ticket, you'll enjoy early entry, at 2 p.m. and savor a few special perks; general admission begins at 3 o'clock.

As for what you'll need to do beforehand, or at least ponder before you secure your ride to the Rose Bowl? Guests are invited to wear their rosiest outfits, so think magenta, fuschia, or the palest of pink as you consider the ensemble best made for sipping, socializing, and swanning around the sunshiny scene.

Just the sort of pretty pale pink you might encounter you walk along any verdant Pasadena street, when so many rosy blossoms add to the colorful city's vibrant spring wardrobe.