A ‘Wicked' holiday menu is casting a yummy spell at Alamo Drafthouse

What to Know "Wicked" Holiday Wonderland Menu

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in DTLA

Available through Jan. 13, 2025

The Defying Gravi-Tea cocktail, a Yellow Brick Burger, and other goodies inspired by the fantastical film are on the menu; there are special take-home items for sale, too, like the Elphaba Cocoa Mug and Glinda Cocoa Mug

The "Wicked" foods and drinks are "available at any show" at the downtown cinema

Green goodies, pink palate pleasers, and ensorcelled eats so tempting that they seem to have flown in from some fantastic land?

Such enchanted offerings have taken flight alongside the much-anticipated motion picture "Wicked," a magical journey that has inspired toys, clothing, jewelry, and, yes, an assortment of yummy sweets and treats.

Fans of Elphaba and Glinda can alight at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in DTLA, where a Holiday Wonderland Menu is casting a snacky spell through Jan. 13, 2025.

A few festive foodstuffs and drinks, all inspired by the magical musical, are now available for purchase, including the Defying Gravi-Tea cocktail — the libation features Jameson Irish Whiskey, Liber & Co. Ginger, green tea, mint, and lemon — and the Yellow Brick Burger.

The hearty comestible is a double-patty'd wonder boasting both Alamo sauce and American cheese; guests are invited to "make it Emerald" with the addition of avocado and alfalfa sprouts.

A pair of Wicked Popcorn Buckets pay tribute to both iconic characters, and two cocoa mugs — one created to honor Elphaba and a Glinda-inspired cup — are also part of the luminous line-up.