Hollywood

‘Wicked' makes a spellbinding nine-week return to the Pantages stage

Who is up for enjoying the live production and hit film in one day?

By Alysia Gray Painter

Joan Marcus

What to Know

  • "Wicked" at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre
  • Dec. 4-Feb. 2, 2025
  • A $40 digital lottery will take place "for all performances"; info about the lottery, which will occur via the Broadway in Hollywood app, is available here

Magical times are swirling this season, and if you're in possession of an enchanted broom — we'll guess you just might be — you'll want to turn your treasured talisman in the direction of Tinseltown, pronto.

For "Wicked," dubbed the most "Popular" show to ever grace the Hollywood Pantages Theatre stage, is returning for a sure-to-be-ultra-popular nine-week engagement.

It's always a thrill for the ardent fans of the fantastical musical to learn that the show is again alighting in Southern California. But the fact that the production will cast its song-filled spell while "Wicked," the recently released film phenomenon, is simultaneously screening in cinemas is something quite new.

Delighting in entertainment-themed mash-ups — think of 2023's buzzed-about "Barbenheimer," which involved attending a double feature of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" — has become a quirky cultural experience.

With that in mind, perhaps "WickWick" will catch on around our region, as "Wicked" devotees head to a cinema early in the day and the Pantages in the evening.

If there is a catchier portmanteau, we trust someone will soon invent it, all to charm the ever-charming legion of lovers of both the new film and the stage show that inspired it. (And, yes: "WickWickWick" could even be a thing, if you read the Gregory Maguire novel at some point during your whimsical "Wicked"-themed day.)

A digital lottery for the Pantages event will take place daily, treating a few lucky theater mavens to a $40 seat. Fly by the Broadway in Hollywood site for all the details you need to know.

The much-awarded musical — it boasts a trio of Tony Awards, and a Grammy, too — stars Lauren Samuels as Elphaba and Austen Danielle Bohmer as Glinda.

Read more about the production, cast, creative team, and the always gravity-defying spectacular at this site now.

