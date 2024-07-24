‘Uncorked LA' will raise a toast at the California Science Center

What to Know "Uncorked LA — Summer Wine Fest" at the California Science Center

Saturday, July 27 from 7 to 11 p.m.

$70 and up; 21+ only; DJ music, food trucks, and museum exhibits are part of the night

Late July is known for days filled with saturated sunlight, the sort of intense light that reminds us we're nearing the peak of the official season (and just halfway past the commonly observed unofficial summer stretch).

These hotter days prompt us to put a premium on the evening, when the intensity softens and the go-hard sunshine of the midday mellows into something like a warm glow.

It's a special time to raise a glass of delicious vino, and if that effervescent act can be done in a special place like the California Science Center?

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

That special summer glow only seems to deepen, enhancing the atmosphere.

Uncorked LA Summer Wine Fest is popping the bottles at the Exposition Park educational museum on the final Saturday of July, which may be the first day that temperatures dip by more than a few degrees after an especially hot run.

To keep that good feeling, well, aglow, "over 100 wines & bubblies" will be on the pour as well as other libations like seltzers and canned cocktails.

There are a few ways to go on the ticket front: A VIP admission is one choice, while early and general admission are available, too.

Your ticket is also a ticket to the museum, which will be a treat to explore by night.

The Space Shuttle Endeavour is not currently on view — its new home, the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, is under construction — but you can make for the "Work in Progress Gallery" to view some "new artifacts" related to the spacecraft and its on-the-rise pavilion.

"The Curious World of Seaweed," "Ecosystems," and more engaging exhibits await, should you spend your time strolling the capacious center.

Also engaging for festival guests: The scene swirling around "Uncorked LA" will feature DJ tunes and food trucks. Make a night of it and bask in the top-of-summer shimmer that the evenings right now do so fetchingly possess.