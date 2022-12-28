Ye Olde Savings Are Afoot During Ren Faire's ‘Holidazzle Sale'

What to Know Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire returns to Irwindale on Saturday, April 8, 2023

The Holidazzle Sale is happening through Jan. 2, 2023

Save $10 on an adult ticket during the sale

Turkey legs? The savory sights are not uncommon when yuletide feasting is at hearty hand.

The same, of course, could be said for flouncy frocks, handsome hats, and colorful tights, too. For the Christmas season is truly a time for getting a bit gussy in the clothing department, all to enhance the celebratory feel in the air.

Jousting isn't quite as common around the holidays, though spying two family members wielding the cardboard tubes that once held wrapping paper means a mock joust may be afoot.

But frilly shirts, oversized hats, meaty turkey legs, and more traditional jousting performances are most definitely the province of springtime, at least around Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale.

For that's where the Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire takes place, a rollicking, multi-weekend affair that has all of the time-travel-y touchstones we look for in our medieval merriment.

Ren Faire is set to "huzzah" — or "open," if you prefer to save your "huzzah"-ing for other topics — on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

And to stoke the early embers of excitement?

There is the Holidazzle Sale, which treats people to big savings at the big festival. An adult ticket is $10 off, and will be good for "any Saturday or Sunday between April 8, 2023 and April 23, 2023, with no reservations required."

The sale's last day is Jan. 2, 2023.

Building a bridge between the colder days of Christmas and the floweriest season is an act of goodwill, and the fact that savings are involved? We're feeling the glow.

The larky and lighthearted event, which tumbles, like a jubilant jester over several weekends in April and May, features themed weekends, royal cameos, and vendors purveying in leather goods, unusual jewelry, and all manner of magical items.

Secure your own royal entrance now and pocket that extra $10, which may be money you'll want to put toward a lacy ruff, a bejeweled doublet, or, yes, Ren Faire's famous turkey legs.