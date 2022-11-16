You Can Help Anaheim Halloween Parade Mark Its Big 100th Year

What to Know The Anaheim Halloween Parade will celebrate 100 years in both 2023 and 2024

Parade organizers are seeking snapshots, memories, and "ephemera" related to the event

"Scanning days" at Anaheim's Downtown Central Library are happening on Nov. 18 and 19, if you need to scan your photos

So many grand and gargantuan Southern California spectaculars take time, lots and lots of time, to properly plan.

Meaning this: When a large-scale festivity wraps, the hard work on next year's event begins almost immediately.

That is, after organizers have had a chance to catch their collective breath and grab a few well-deserved winks.

The Rose Parade is definitely a prime example of this year-round effort — no sooner have the floats been stowed than the following year's flowery celebration is in the spotlight — but so is a not-so-small saunter through the Halloween-loving heart of Anaheim.

For the Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween Parade is known far beyond Orange County for its impressive longevity, its lighthearted spirit, and its retro-fun approach to the autumn holiday.

And we do mean "impressive longevity": The quirky parade is rolling into its centennial year, or should we say "years," in both 2023 and 2024.

To mark this majorly merry occasion, the parade team, which also erects a sparkling Halloween Tree in the center of Anaheim each October, is seeking the public's much-needed help.

Why?

A documentary about the century-old celebration is underway, and the photographs belonging to fans, as well as anything else related to the parade and festival — colorfully termed "effluvia" by organizers — are needed to fill out the happening's history.

If you've got some snapshots or souvenirs to share, you don't need to part with them, however; you can scan them over two special days at Anaheim's Downtown Central Library.

The special scanning-tacular is taking place on Nov. 18 and 19, 2022.

Home movies, too, will be a sought-after addition to the documentary, so if you have a few of those — perhaps taken by a grandparent back in the 1950s — the parade people would love to check them out.

Have any questions about submitting pictures, videos, or other parade-related odds 'n ends? You'll want to ring Helen Meyers at 714-309-7639.

Don't have anything to share? Worry not, for the parade organizers have something to share with you: Fans can expect fantastic "new events, activities, community projects" and more as this beloved bash heads into its 100th anniversary.

Who says Halloween ever has to end in Southern California?