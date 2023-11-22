When are the best and worst times to drive in LA for Thanksgiving? 

Nearly 4 million people will be on the road in Southern California for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving brings a crush of traffic that turns the region’s already busy freeways into a congested mass of headlights and taillights as holiday travelers head to their destinations.

So when are the best times to be on the road this week?

AAA says the best times to drive during the Thanksgiving period are Wednesday morning, Thanksgiving morning and Sunday morning.

Already too late? AAA suggests leaving after 6 p.m. if you must be on the road Wednesday.

The worst times to be on Southern California's roads are Wednesday afternoon and Sunday, AAA says.

AAA estimates that about 55.4 million travelers will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday travel period. That's an increase of 2.3 percent over last year and the third-highest forecast since the agency started tracking holiday travel in 2000.

About 49.1 million Americans will drive to their destinations, with 4.7 million choosing to fly, AAA said.

"The day before Thanksgiving is notoriously one of the most congested days on our roadways. Travelers should be prepared for long delays, especially in and around major metros,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help minimize holiday traffic frustrations. We advise drivers to use traffic apps, local DOT notifications, and 511 services for real-time updates.”