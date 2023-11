An estimated 103,000 vehicles and 223,000 passengers are expected to pass through Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday as Thanksgiving travel reaches its peak.

Wednesday is expected to be this week's busiest day at the airport, followed by Sunday, when LAX expects 98,000 vehicles and 228,000 passengers.

LAX passengers can expect a busy week during the Thanksgiving travel period. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, pre-book parking & use Cell Phone Waiting Lots to help with increased vehicle traffic. pic.twitter.com/FShc7elcvb — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) November 17, 2023