101 Freeway

Flooding From Water Main Break Closes 101 Freeway Lanes in Hollywood

A water main break left part of the 101 Freeway covered in water and mud ahead of the Tuesday morning drive.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Traffic backed up during the morning drive on the 101 Freeway due to a water main break in Hollywood.

The water main break was reported at about 3 a.m., leading to flooding on the road and an overnight closure.

The California Highway Patrol reopened one lane in each direction south of Sunset Boulevard, but traffic remained slow in the area.

Southbound traffic was backing up to Cahuenga Boulevard. The northbound drive was backed up into downtown Los Angeles.

Details about the water main break were not immediately available. Early morning drivers encountered significant flooding, sending a spray of water into the air as they traveled through the area.

It was not immediately clear when lanes will reopen.

