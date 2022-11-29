What to Know About Overnight Construction Closures on the 5 Freeway North of LA

Part of the 5 Freeway will close overnight this week for construction work north of Los Angeles.

The work is part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, designed to improve the main route of travel between Northern and Southern California through the state's Central Valley.

Here's what drivers should know.

Where and when will the 5 Freeway close for construction work?

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

One direction of the 5 Freeway between the 14 Freeway and Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita will close overnight, starting Tuesday night. The closures are scheduled for 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly, with one direction closed at a time.

On Tuesday and Wednesday nights this week, the northbound 5 Freeway will be closed between the 14 Freeway and Calgrove Boulevard.

On Thursday night, the southbound 5 Freeway in the same stretch will be closed, also from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. If necessary, nightly closures will be repeated between Tuesday and Thursday of next week, according to Caltrans.

Detours will be available, with signs posted when closures are in place.

If needed, closures are possible again Dec. 6-8.

PLAN AHEAD! After Thanksgiving, I-5 nighttime closures are scheduled in #SantaClarita for @metrolosangeles project. Northbound closures 10PM Nov. 29 &30.

Southbound closures 10PM Dec. 1 &5.

Also Dec. 6-8 if needed.

Opening: 4AM daily. Detours provided. @santaclarita pic.twitter.com/j4RWT0XsB6 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 18, 2022

Why is the 5 Freeway closing?

The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is an effort to improve the flow of truck freight and reduce congestion, according to Metro and Caltrans.

This round of construction involves installation of temporary structures to support construction of the Weldon Canyon Road bridge. The structure will span the width of the freeway.

The project includes the following improvements: